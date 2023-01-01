$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr S
2012 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr S
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
143,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN jn8as5mt3cw299182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,280 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Five Star Auto
2014 Nissan Rogue 100,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata SE - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 150,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Lincoln MKX AWD - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 181,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Five Star Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196
2012 Nissan Rogue