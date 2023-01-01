Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

3 Door - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372377
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD4DU180991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - No Reported Accidents on Carfax - 4 Cyl Engine, Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

