CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, 1 owner, 135000kms . LT model, well equiped car, power window, locks and more. Great service history with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great little gas saver. Very nice clean car.

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

135,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT Auto

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC5EH3E4128314

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, 1 owner, 135000kms . LT model, well equiped car, power window, locks and more. Great service history with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great little gas saver. Very nice clean car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Chevrolet Sonic