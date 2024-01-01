$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn LT Auto
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC5EH3E4128314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, 1 owner, 135000kms . LT model, well equiped car, power window, locks and more. Great service history with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great little gas saver. Very nice clean car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Right Choice Auto
