<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!</p><p>LIKE NEW, only 80000KMS !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. fully loaded SE model. Runs and drives liek new. Very very well maintained eith recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. A must see, Great suv, priced to sell</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Ford Escape

80,000 KM

$14,299

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,299

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUD67814

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

LIKE NEW, only 80000KMS !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. fully loaded SE model. Runs and drives liek new. Very very well maintained eith recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. A must see, Great suv, priced to sell

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$14,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Escape