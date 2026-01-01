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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this versatile 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way. This reliable SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for comfortable family road trips or hauling gear for your weekend getaways. The classic white exterior presents a clean and timeless look, ensuring youll arrive in style wherever you go. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and legendary 4-wheel drive system, this Explorer is built to perform in all seasons and terrains, making it an ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations. At Right Choice Auto, were proud to offer this well-equipped Explorer, with 165,000 kilometers of proven capability.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Ford Explorer XLT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer snow, mud, and gravel with the confidence that comes from a true 4-wheel drive system, designed for exceptional traction and stability in any condition.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV Body:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo in this practical SUV body style, perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone needing flexible space.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and seamless ride for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Feel the robust performance and ample power of the 6-cylinder engine, ready to deliver strong acceleration and confident towing when you need it.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a stylish and durable black interior that offers a refined and comfortable cabin experience for all occupants.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Ford Explorer

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14290853

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D86EGB80819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this versatile 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way. This reliable SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for comfortable family road trips or hauling gear for your weekend getaways. The classic white exterior presents a clean and timeless look, ensuring you'll arrive in style wherever you go. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and legendary 4-wheel drive system, this Explorer is built to perform in all seasons and terrains, making it an ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations. At Right Choice Auto, we're proud to offer this well-equipped Explorer, with 165,000 kilometers of proven capability.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Ford Explorer XLT stand out:

  • Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, mud, and gravel with the confidence that comes from a true 4-wheel drive system, designed for exceptional traction and stability in any condition.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV Body: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo in this practical SUV body style, perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone needing flexible space.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and seamless ride for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the robust performance and ample power of the 6-cylinder engine, ready to deliver strong acceleration and confident towing when you need it.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a stylish and durable black interior that offers a refined and comfortable cabin experience for all occupants.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Explorer