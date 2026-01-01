$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this versatile 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way. This reliable SUV boasts a spacious black interior, perfect for comfortable family road trips or hauling gear for your weekend getaways. The classic white exterior presents a clean and timeless look, ensuring you'll arrive in style wherever you go. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and legendary 4-wheel drive system, this Explorer is built to perform in all seasons and terrains, making it an ideal companion for everything from daily commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations. At Right Choice Auto, we're proud to offer this well-equipped Explorer, with 165,000 kilometers of proven capability.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Ford Explorer XLT stand out:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, mud, and gravel with the confidence that comes from a true 4-wheel drive system, designed for exceptional traction and stability in any condition.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV Body: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo in this practical SUV body style, perfect for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone needing flexible space.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and seamless ride for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the robust performance and ample power of the 6-cylinder engine, ready to deliver strong acceleration and confident towing when you need it.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a stylish and durable black interior that offers a refined and comfortable cabin experience for all occupants.
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