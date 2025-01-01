$7,299+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable hatchback that's perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto. With its silver exterior and black interior, this Elantra GT exudes sophistication and practicality. Under the hood, a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine provides ample power for effortless acceleration. The automatic transmission delivers smooth gear changes, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 190,000 km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. It boasts a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control for long drives. Stay warm and comfortable with heated mirrors and the benefit of a sunroof to let in the fresh air.
Here are 5 features that are sure to turn heads:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air feeling with a panoramic view of the world.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in even the coldest weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease, no more fumbling for keys.
- Power Windows & Locks: Experience convenience and security with just a touch of a button.
- Traction Control: Stay safe and in control on slippery surfaces.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish Elantra GT. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
