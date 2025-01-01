Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license and OMVIC fees  are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable hatchback thats perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto. With its silver exterior and black interior, this Elantra GT exudes sophistication and practicality. Under the hood, a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine provides ample power for effortless acceleration. The automatic transmission delivers smooth gear changes, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 190,000 km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. It boasts a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control for long drives. Stay warm and comfortable with heated mirrors and the benefit of a sunroof to let in the fresh air.</p><p>Here are 5 features that are sure to turn heads:</p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air feeling with a panoramic view of the world.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in even the coldest weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with ease, no more fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Experience convenience and security with just a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Stay safe and in control on slippery surfaces.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish Elantra GT. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

190 KM

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
12298245

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
190KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH8EU193971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

