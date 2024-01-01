2014 Kia Rio

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean car. Loaded with many feautures, heated seats, A/C power package and more. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. GAS SAVER !! Solid car that has been well looked after with recent tires, brakes and more. Great car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

155,000 KM

Details

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM4A35E6337660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

