<div>Nice automatic Mazda 3 with included set of winter tires! Drives great and amazing on gas. Few minor accident claims and some small spots on roof, but overall great for the year. </div>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

12695256

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3MZBM1V79EM104884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Nice automatic Mazda 3 with included set of winter tires! Drives great and amazing on gas. Few minor accident claims and some small spots on roof, but overall great for the year. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2014 Mazda MAZDA3