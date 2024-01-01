$12,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX5FUB66035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean Escape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Just loaded with Navigation, back up camera, heated seats and so much more. Very very well looked after and it shows with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great SUV
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
