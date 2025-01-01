Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and practical SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this sleek white 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus, available now at Five Star Auto! This reliable crossover is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space and comfort. With its stylish exterior and a functional interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads while providing a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and highway adventures. The automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior, featuring black seating, comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo. With 130,645km on the odometer, this Journey has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>Here are five standout features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Family-Friendly Space:</strong> Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Journey is ready for all your adventures.</li><li><strong>Smooth Ride:</strong> Enjoy comfortable and enjoyable driving.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine provides dependable power and fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The sleek white exterior and modern design will have you driving in style.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Dodge Journey

130,645 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12695178

2016 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1751038686104
  2. 1751038686573
  3. 1751038687011
  4. 1751038687464
  5. 1751038687895
  6. 1751038688382
  7. 1751038688827
  8. 1751038689284
  9. 1751038689760
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCABBGT127645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek white 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus, available now at Five Star Auto! This reliable crossover is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space and comfort. With its stylish exterior and a functional interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads while providing a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

This 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and highway adventures. The automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior, featuring black seating, comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo. With 130,645km on the odometer, this Journey has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

Here are five standout features you'll love:

  • Family-Friendly Space: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Journey is ready for all your adventures.
  • Smooth Ride: Enjoy comfortable and enjoyable driving.
  • Reliable Performance: The 4-cylinder engine provides dependable power and fuel efficiency.
  • Stylish Design: The sleek white exterior and modern design will have you driving in style.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 0 $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 152,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV 200,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2016 Dodge Journey