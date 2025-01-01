$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
2016 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek white 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus, available now at Five Star Auto! This reliable crossover is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra space and comfort. With its stylish exterior and a functional interior, this Journey is sure to turn heads while providing a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
This 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and highway adventures. The automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior, featuring black seating, comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo. With 130,645km on the odometer, this Journey has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
Here are five standout features you'll love:
- Family-Friendly Space: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Journey is ready for all your adventures.
- Smooth Ride: Enjoy comfortable and enjoyable driving.
- Reliable Performance: The 4-cylinder engine provides dependable power and fuel efficiency.
- Stylish Design: The sleek white exterior and modern design will have you driving in style.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
