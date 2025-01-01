$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Then check out this sleek, black 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg, now available at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, or family road trips. With its practical design and comfortable interior, the Journey offers a driving experience that is both enjoyable and functional. This particular model has a mileage of 147,000km and is ready for its next adventure with you.
This Dodge Journey boasts a 4-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, making it an efficient and easy vehicle to handle. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the spacious interior ensures everyone travels in comfort. The black exterior and interior create a modern, sophisticated look that will turn heads wherever you go.
Here are some of the key features that make this 2016 Dodge Journey stand out:
- Family-Ready: This SUV provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone needing extra space.
- Fuel-Efficient: This Journey's 4-cylinder engine makes it a great choice for fuel-conscious drivers.
- Stylish and Functional: With its sleek black exterior and comfortable interior, this Journey offers a blend of style and practicality.
- Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Built for Canada: This vehicle is built for our Canadian roads, with a trusted manufacturer and easy to maintain.
