Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Then check out this sleek, black 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg, now available at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, or family road trips. With its practical design and comfortable interior, the Journey offers a driving experience that is both enjoyable and functional. This particular model has a mileage of 147,000km and is ready for its next adventure with you.

This Dodge Journey boasts a 4-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, making it an efficient and easy vehicle to handle. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the spacious interior ensures everyone travels in comfort. The black exterior and interior create a modern, sophisticated look that will turn heads wherever you go.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2016 Dodge Journey stand out:

Family-Ready: This SUV provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone needing extra space.
Fuel-Efficient: This Journeys 4-cylinder engine makes it a great choice for fuel-conscious drivers.
Stylish and Functional: With its sleek black exterior and comfortable interior, this Journey offers a blend of style and practicality.
Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Built for Canada: This vehicle is built for our Canadian roads, with a trusted manufacturer and easy to maintain.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Dodge Journey

147,000 KM

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

12838240

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCABXGT115626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Then check out this sleek, black 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg, now available at Five Star Auto! This stylish SUV is ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, or family road trips. With its practical design and comfortable interior, the Journey offers a driving experience that is both enjoyable and functional. This particular model has a mileage of 147,000km and is ready for its next adventure with you.

This Dodge Journey boasts a 4-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, making it an efficient and easy vehicle to handle. Its four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the spacious interior ensures everyone travels in comfort. The black exterior and interior create a modern, sophisticated look that will turn heads wherever you go.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2016 Dodge Journey stand out:

  • Family-Ready: This SUV provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone needing extra space.
  • Fuel-Efficient: This Journey's 4-cylinder engine makes it a great choice for fuel-conscious drivers.
  • Stylish and Functional: With its sleek black exterior and comfortable interior, this Journey offers a blend of style and practicality.
  • Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Built for Canada: This vehicle is built for our Canadian roads, with a trusted manufacturer and easy to maintain.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2016 Dodge Journey