2016 Land Rover Discovery

118,504 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 20" RIMS

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 20" RIMS

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,504KM
Used
  • Stock #: P9234A
  • VIN: SALCT2BGXGH575723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

