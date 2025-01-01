Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 Mazda CX-5 GT</p><p>Fully loaded : AWD / NAVI / CRUISE CONTROL / REVERSE CAM / POWER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOW WHEELS / BLUETOOTH, to list a few!</p><p>New arrival, in great condition. Equiped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, makes for great highway and city driving, great on gas.  Easy to park in tight spaces </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12410511

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1744663639
  2. 1744663639
  3. 1744663639
  4. 1744663639
  5. 1744663639
  6. 1744663639
  7. 1744663639
  8. 1744663639
  9. 1744663639
  10. 1744663639
  11. 1744663639
  12. 1744663639
  13. 1744663639
  14. 1744663639
  15. 1744663639
  16. 1744663639
  17. 1744663639
  18. 1744663639
  19. 1744663639
  20. 1744663639
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY3G0850546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT

Fully loaded : AWD / NAVI / CRUISE CONTROL / REVERSE CAM / POWER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / SUNROOF / ALLOW WHEELS / BLUETOOTH, to list a few!

New arrival, in great condition. Equiped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, makes for great highway and city driving, great on gas.  Easy to park in tight spaces 

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 0 $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus NX NX 300 for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Lexus NX NX 300 106,475 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX 153,040 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5