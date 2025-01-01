Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 RAM 1500

160,650 KM

Details Features

$15,438

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12504244

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1746732639
  2. 1746732639
  3. 1746732639
  4. 1746732639
  5. 1746732639
  6. 1746732639
  7. 1746732639
  8. 1746732639
  9. 1746732639
  10. 1746732639
  11. 1746732639
  12. 1746732639
  13. 1746732639
  14. 1746732639
  15. 1746732639
  16. 1746732639
  17. 1746732639
  18. 1746732639
  19. 1746732639
Contact Seller

$15,438

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT6GS407841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 60,779 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S 115,514 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,870 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,438

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2016 RAM 1500