2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> CarFax:</span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IZfTvOZqt677bKmR3tG9+vW9Xny10cEw style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IZfTvOZqt677bKmR3tG9+vW9Xny10cEw</a><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>﻿</span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Yes we take trade in vehicles. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>click here</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Email: sales@munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Delivery is available. Ask for details </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></div>

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

23,600 KM

Details Description Features

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 1LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 11228066
  2. 11228066
  3. 11228066
  4. 11228066
  5. 11228066
  6. 11228066
  7. 11228066
  8. 11228066
  9. 11228066
  10. 11228066
  11. 11228066
  12. 11228066
  13. 11228066
  14. 11228066
  15. 11228066
  16. 11228066
  17. 11228066
  18. 11228066
  19. 11228066
  20. 11228066
  21. 11228066
  22. 11228066
  23. 11228066
  24. 11228066
  25. 11228066
  26. 11228066
  27. 11228066
  28. 11228066
  29. 11228066
  30. 11228066
  31. 11228066
  32. 11228066
  33. 11228066
  34. 11228066
  35. 11228066
  36. 11228066
  37. 11228066
  38. 11228066
  39. 11228066
  40. 11228066
  41. 11228066
  42. 11228066
  43. 11228066
  44. 11228066
  45. 11228066
  46. 11228066
  47. 11228066
  48. 11228066
  49. 11228066
  50. 11228066
Contact Seller

$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB3D78H5108914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 108914
  • Mileage 23,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IZfTvOZqt677bKmR3tG9+vW9Xny10cEw

﻿ Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Convertible 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Convertible 1LT 23,600 KM $69,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE 7,978 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 3LT 80,664 KM $44,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette