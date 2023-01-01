Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

211,780 KM

Details Features

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
LT | 4X4 | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

211,780KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9502846
  Stock #: P7841
  VIN: 3GCUKREC2HG484408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7841
  • Mileage 211,780 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

