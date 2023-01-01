$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | 4X4 | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX!
211,780KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
