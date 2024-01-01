$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L6cyl Ecoboost 6'7"Box
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L6cyl Ecoboost 6'7"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP0HFC63241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 223,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return Ask about our 3Year 60000km powertrain warranty included
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6'7" Box Length
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L6cyl Ecoboost 6'7"Box 223,935 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Ford F-150