$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this sleek, black 2017 GMC Terrain SLE. With its sophisticated black exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Terrain exudes a timeless style that's ready for anything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Its capable all-wheel-drive system ensures you'll have confidence and control on all types of road conditions, no matter the season.
This GMC Terrain SLE is a smart choice for those seeking a practical and well-equipped vehicle. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra versatility. Powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a balanced driving experience. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.
Here are five features that make this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence, thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system that provides superior traction and stability.
- SLE Trim Excellence: Enjoy a well-appointed driving experience with the SLE trim, offering a comfortable and feature-rich cabin designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Make the most of your journeys with the practical and adaptable space offered by this versatile SUV, perfect for passengers, groceries, or weekend gear.
- Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetics: Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, projecting an image of understated elegance.
- Proven 4-Cylinder Engine Performance: Experience an efficient and responsive drive with the reliable 4-cylinder engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy for everyday driving.
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