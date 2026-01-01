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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this sleek, black 2017 GMC Terrain SLE. With its sophisticated black exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Terrain exudes a timeless style thats ready for anything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Its capable all-wheel-drive system ensures youll have confidence and control on all types of road conditions, no matter the season.</p><p>This GMC Terrain SLE is a smart choice for those seeking a practical and well-equipped vehicle. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra versatility. Powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a balanced driving experience. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence, thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system that provides superior traction and stability.</li><li><strong>SLE Trim Excellence:</strong> Enjoy a well-appointed driving experience with the SLE trim, offering a comfortable and feature-rich cabin designed for your convenience and enjoyment.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Make the most of your journeys with the practical and adaptable space offered by this versatile SUV, perfect for passengers, groceries, or weekend gear.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetics:</strong> Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, projecting an image of understated elegance.</li><li><strong>Proven 4-Cylinder Engine Performance:</strong> Experience an efficient and responsive drive with the reliable 4-cylinder engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy for everyday driving.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 GMC Terrain

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14507305

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK1H6256247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this sleek, black 2017 GMC Terrain SLE. With its sophisticated black exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Terrain exudes a timeless style that's ready for anything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Its capable all-wheel-drive system ensures you'll have confidence and control on all types of road conditions, no matter the season.

This GMC Terrain SLE is a smart choice for those seeking a practical and well-equipped vehicle. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families or anyone who needs extra versatility. Powered by an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a balanced driving experience. With 175,000km on the odometer, this Terrain has been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.

Here are five features that make this 2017 GMC Terrain SLE stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence, thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system that provides superior traction and stability.
  • SLE Trim Excellence: Enjoy a well-appointed driving experience with the SLE trim, offering a comfortable and feature-rich cabin designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Make the most of your journeys with the practical and adaptable space offered by this versatile SUV, perfect for passengers, groceries, or weekend gear.
  • Sleek Black-on-Black Aesthetics: Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, projecting an image of understated elegance.
  • Proven 4-Cylinder Engine Performance: Experience an efficient and responsive drive with the reliable 4-cylinder engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy for everyday driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 GMC Terrain