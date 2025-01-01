Menu
<div>Low Low KMs. This sedan is clean as a whistle with amazingly low kilometres for the year. It has one minor accident claim on Carfax, otherwise no stories or surprises. Book your test drive today. </div>

2017 Honda Civic

89,100 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX

12813955

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

View Carfax Report

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,100KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XHH011905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2810
  • Mileage 89,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low KMs. This sedan is clean as a whistle with amazingly low kilometres for the year. It has one minor accident claim on Carfax, otherwise no stories or surprises. Book your test drive today. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

548-338-6399

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2017 Honda Civic