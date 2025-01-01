$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,100KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XHH011905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2810
- Mileage 89,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Low KMs. This sedan is clean as a whistle with amazingly low kilometres for the year. It has one minor accident claim on Carfax, otherwise no stories or surprises. Book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
