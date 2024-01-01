Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>cummins 6 cyl diesel ,automatic transmission,air brakes 34.000 GVWR 11 ft steel dump   </p>

2017 International DuraStar

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 International DuraStar

DUMP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2017 International DuraStar

DUMP TRUCK

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1728350865
  2. 1728350865
  3. 1728350865
  4. 1728350865
  5. 1728350865
  6. 1728350865
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

cummins 6 cyl diesel ,automatic transmission,air brakes 34.000 GVWR 11 ft steel dump   

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2017 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 International DuraStar DUMP TRUCK 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Sea Ray SLX 250 for sale in Brantford, ON
2006 Sea Ray SLX 250 0 $38,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Holiday Rambler Vacationer LIMITED EDITION 37 for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Holiday Rambler Vacationer LIMITED EDITION 37 0 $56,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2017 International DuraStar