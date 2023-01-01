Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

74,507 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE | ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | LOW KMS | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE | ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | LOW KMS | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10278336
  2. 10278336
  3. 10278336
  4. 10278336
  5. 10278336
  6. 10278336
  7. 10278336
  8. 10278336
  9. 10278336
  10. 10278336
  11. 10278336
  12. 10278336
  13. 10278336
  14. 10278336
  15. 10278336
  16. 10278336
  17. 10278336
  18. 10278336
  19. 10278336
  20. 10278336
  21. 10278336
  22. 10278336
  23. 10278336
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278336
  • Stock #: P9731
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD9JUB56280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9731
  • Mileage 74,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Nissan Qashqai ...
 31,461 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 21,335 KM
$77,888 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac Escala...
 15,802 KM
$142,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory