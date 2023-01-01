$22,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 5 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10278336

10278336 Stock #: P9731

P9731 VIN: 1FMCU0GD9JUB56280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9731

Mileage 74,507 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.