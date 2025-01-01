Menu
<p>Just listed, very clean inside and out, well maintained, runs and drives very well.  1 reported accident claim on the Carfax, already repaired before we received it.  This 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD blends premium craftsmanship with athletic performance, giving you an SUV that’s just as comfortable cruising through the city as it is taking on rough weather and weekend getaways.  Good all year around, reliable, and holds good value.  </p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine </span>– Smooth, efficient power with impressive responsiveness</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive </span>– Predictive AWD for superior traction in all road and weather conditions</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</span> – Stay warm through Canadian winters</p><p>Bluetooth, HD Radio, and backup camera</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span> – Personalized comfort for driver and passengers</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Smart Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start </span>– Convenient and modern</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>17-inch Alloy Wheels</span> – Stylish and durable</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Advanced Safety Features:</span> including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Mazda CX-5

72,825 KM

$22,450

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS l AWD l Low Km's l Well Serviced l Blind Spot

13201982

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS l AWD l Low Km's l Well Serviced l Blind Spot

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

View Carfax Report

$22,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM9J0449574

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,825 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
$22,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2018 Mazda CX-5