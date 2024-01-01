Menu
100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

2018 Tesla Model 3

138,225 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
LONGRANGE

LONGRANGE

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONGRANGE

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9JF029909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Tesla Model 3