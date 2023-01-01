Menu
2019 BMW X3

94,222 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | OPEN SUNDAYS!

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

94,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10365033
  • Stock #: P9727
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C54KLP85198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9727
  • Mileage 94,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

