$19,150+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$19,150
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2880
- Mileage 119,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, Ontario vehicle, 2 reported accidents with no claim amounts, moderate damage, current condition of the vehicle is very clean. Regular service records shown on Carfax, runs and drives really good.
The top-tier trim that delivers executive-level comfort and powerful V6 performance. This premium sedan combines bold design, advanced technology, and refined driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for those who want more from every mile.
3.6L V6 Engine (305 HP) – Strong, responsive power for effortless highway cruising
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth l Remote Start + Keyless Entry l Dual-Zone Climate Control l Rearview camera l Rear cross-traffic alert l Lane change alert with blind zone monitoring
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy. We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
Email Carwise Canada
Carwise Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-338-6399