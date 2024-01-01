Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

164,513 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1705537044
  2. 1705537044
  3. 1705537046
  4. 1705537045
  5. 1705537045
  6. 1705537189
  7. 1705537189
  8. 1705537188
  9. 1705537189
  10. 1705537188
  11. 1705537189
  12. 1705537189
  13. 1705537189
  14. 1705537188
  15. 1705537189
  16. 1705537190
  17. 1705537190
  18. 1705537190
  19. 1705537190
  20. 1705537188
  21. 1705537190
  22. 1705537188
  23. 1705537188
  24. 1705537042
  25. 1705537189
  26. 1705537190
  27. 1705537190
  28. 1705537190
  29. 1705537190
  30. 1705537190
  31. 1705537189
  32. 1705537189
  33. 1705537046
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KREG8KF257979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 4cyl HeatedSeats RemoteStart for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 4cyl HeatedSeats RemoteStart 67,451 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock SLT CrewCab4x4 3.6L 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock SLT CrewCab4x4 3.6L 5'7"BoxRoof HeatedSeat 33,251 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss CrewCab4x4 Z71 2.7L 6'7
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss CrewCab4x4 Z71 2.7L 6'7"Box 22,336 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500