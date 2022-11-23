Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

14,128 KM

Details Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS | LEATHER | NAV | DVD | ONLY 14KM

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS | LEATHER | NAV | DVD | ONLY 14KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,128KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9430209
  Stock #: P8709A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR807536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Console
Cup Holder
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

