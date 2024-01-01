$18,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse? Look no further than this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Brant County Ford! This gray pickup truck is ready to tackle any task, whether you're hauling materials, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and flex fuel capability, you'll have the power you need to get the job done while keeping fuel costs in check.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay comfortable with climate control and adjust your driving position with the tilt steering wheel. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with confidence.
This used F-150 XLT has a few miles under its belt at 251,689km, but it's still in great condition and ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to see this vehicle in person and take it for a test drive!
Here are 5 sizzle features:
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Get the power you need to tackle any task.
- Flex fuel capability: Enjoy the flexibility of using both gasoline and ethanol fuels.
- 4-wheel drive: Take on any terrain with confidence.
- Side Airbags: Drive with extra peace of mind knowing your safety is a priority.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and get into your truck without fumbling for your keys.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
