<p>Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse? Look no further than this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Brant County Ford! This gray pickup truck is ready to tackle any task, whether youre hauling materials, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and flex fuel capability, youll have the power you need to get the job done while keeping fuel costs in check.</p><p>This F-150 XLT is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay comfortable with climate control and adjust your driving position with the tilt steering wheel. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with confidence.</p><p>This used F-150 XLT has a few miles under its belt at 251,689km, but its still in great condition and ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to see this vehicle in person and take it for a test drive!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle features</strong>:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder engine</strong>: Get the power you need to tackle any task.</li><li><strong>Flex fuel capability</strong>: Enjoy the flexibility of using both gasoline and ethanol fuels.</li><li><strong>4-wheel drive</strong>: Take on any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags</strong>: Drive with extra peace of mind knowing your safety is a priority.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and get into your truck without fumbling for your keys.</li></ul>

2019 Ford F-150

251,689 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,689KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB2KFB52799

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,689 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse? Look no further than this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Brant County Ford! This gray pickup truck is ready to tackle any task, whether you're hauling materials, towing a trailer, or simply cruising around town. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and flex fuel capability, you'll have the power you need to get the job done while keeping fuel costs in check.

This F-150 XLT is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay comfortable with climate control and adjust your driving position with the tilt steering wheel. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with confidence.

This used F-150 XLT has a few miles under its belt at 251,689km, but it's still in great condition and ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to see this vehicle in person and take it for a test drive!

Here are 5 sizzle features:

  • Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Get the power you need to tackle any task.
  • Flex fuel capability: Enjoy the flexibility of using both gasoline and ethanol fuels.
  • 4-wheel drive: Take on any terrain with confidence.
  • Side Airbags: Drive with extra peace of mind knowing your safety is a priority.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and get into your truck without fumbling for your keys.

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
