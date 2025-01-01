Menu
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Honda Civic

71,315 KM

Details Features

$20,289

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX

12960287

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$20,289

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH018791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

548-338-6399

$20,289

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2019 Honda Civic