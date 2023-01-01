Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

118,799 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD 3.3L V6 7Seater BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX Premium AWD 3.3L V6 7Seater BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1684364319
  2. 1684364319
  3. 1684364320
  4. 1684364315
  5. 1684364316
  6. 1684364436
  7. 1684364436
  8. 1684364437
  9. 1684364437
  10. 1684364436
  11. 1684364319
  12. 1684364437
  13. 1684364437
  14. 1684364437
  15. 1684364437
  16. 1684364438
  17. 1684364437
  18. 1684364437
  19. 1684364437
  20. 1684364438
  21. 1684364437
  22. 1684364437
  23. 1684364436
  24. 1684364436
  25. 1684364438
  26. 1684364437
  27. 1684364436
  28. 1684364436
  29. 1684364436
  30. 1684364438
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,799KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962207
  • Stock #: 9057
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA55KG502835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated steering wheel & seats

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 12,962 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 197,515 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee N...
 75,229 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory