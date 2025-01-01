$20,350+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS l Low KM's l Clean Carfax l AWD
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$20,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, in mint condition, no accidents. Interior and exterior clean inside and out, vehicle runs and drives great. This is a compact crossover built to deliver style, efficiency and all-weather confidence. Under the hood you’ll find Mazda’s SKYACTIV-G 2.0 L engine with 148 hp and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, paired with the advanced i-ACTIV AWD system that intuitively distributes power for better grip when the roads get tricky.
Key Features: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic on/off headlights, rain-sensing wipers. Rear-view camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert.Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
548-338-6399