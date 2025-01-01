Menu
Just listed, in mint condition, no accidents.  Interior and exterior clean inside and out, vehicle runs and drives great.  This is a compact crossover built to deliver style, efficiency and all-weather confidence. Under the hood you'll find Mazda's SKYACTIV-G 2.0 L engine with 148 hp and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, paired with the advanced i-ACTIV AWD system that intuitively distributes power for better grip when the roads get tricky.

Key Features:  Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic on/off headlights, rain-sensing wipers. Rear-view camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert. 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:

-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. 

-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .

-Great Finance Options Available

-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-No Additional Fees! 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

2019 Mazda CX-3

71,255 KM

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

View Carfax Report

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,255KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1DKFC78K1431237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Just listed, in mint condition, no accidents.  Interior and exterior clean inside and out, vehicle runs and drives great.  This is a compact crossover built to deliver style, efficiency and all-weather confidence. Under the hood you’ll find Mazda’s SKYACTIV-G 2.0 L engine with 148 hp and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, paired with the advanced i-ACTIV AWD system that intuitively distributes power for better grip when the roads get tricky.

Key Features:  Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic on/off headlights, rain-sensing wipers. Rear-view camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert. 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarentee on all our vehicles, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
