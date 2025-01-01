Menu
<div>A great affordable compact Crossover SUV in mint condition. CLEAN Carfax, great on fuel, loads of features. </div><div>Call us to book a test drive. </div>

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

123,302 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

12202528

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

647-885-6585

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,302KM
VIN JA4AT3AA0KZ604662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,302 KM

Vehicle Description

A great affordable compact Crossover SUV in mint condition. CLEAN Carfax, great on fuel, loads of features. Call us to book a test drive. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

647-885-XXXX

647-885-6585

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

647-885-6585

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross