<div>2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD. This sleek crossover SUV is versatile and perfect for both city drives and weekend getaways! </div><div><br></div><div>Low mileage, reliable and great on fuel. </div><div><br></div><div>Dont miss out on this unit, call to book your test drive! </div><div><br></div>

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

93,000 KM

$17,650

+ tax & licensing
SE

12202924

SE

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

647-885-6585

Used
93,000KM
VIN JA4AJ3AU1KU603680

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD. This sleek crossover SUV is versatile and perfect for both city drives and weekend getaways! 
Low mileage, reliable and great on fuel. 
Don't miss out on this unit, call to book your test drive! 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

