$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTN8AEH9LG262148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 142,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length
140" Wheel Base
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 GMC Sierra 1500