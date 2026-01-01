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<p>Lease return</p>

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

142,785 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
14123251

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

RegCab 2WD 4.3L6cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTN8AEH9LG262148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 142,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length
140" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-XXXX

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519-752-4535

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 GMC Sierra 1500