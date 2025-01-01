Menu
JUST ARRIVED ! REG CAB | 5.7L HEMI | 4X2 | POWER ENTRY GROUP | 8.4 TOUCHSCREEN | BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE | 3.92 REAR AXLE | ANTI SPIN AND MORE 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

76,608 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

REG CAB | 4X2| HEMI | POWER WINDOWS AND DOORS |

12622953

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

REG CAB | 4X2| HEMI | POWER WINDOWS AND DOORS |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,608KM
VIN 3C6JR6AT4LG160668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # G160668
  • Mileage 76,608 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED ! REG CAB | 5.7L HEMI | 4X2 | POWER ENTRY GROUP | 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN | BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE | 3.92 REAR AXLE | ANTI SPIN AND MORE 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

