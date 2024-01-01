Menu
Previous rental

2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway

101,839 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB

2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,839KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK6MDC00113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 101,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway