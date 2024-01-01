$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,839KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK6MDC00113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 101,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway