<p>Lease return</p>

2021 Ford F-150

85,244 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5"Box BackUpCam

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EB6MKE08689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6'5"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5'Box BackUpCam
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5'Box BackUpCam 61,678 KM $37,995
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1.5L4cyl Turbo HeatedSeatsRemoteStart BackUpCam
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1.5L4cyl Turbo HeatedSeatsRemoteStart BackUpCam 85,244 KM $23,995
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD CustomCrewCab4x4 6.6L8cylDuramaxDiesel 6'10
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD CustomCrewCab4x4 6.6L8cylDuramaxDiesel 6'10"Box 25,178 KM $71,995

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Ford F-150