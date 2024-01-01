Menu
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Vq+Q+qP8PEVFxH+mERAlGE/Ju3rOB1IL

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

12,845 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J4HB2MN189197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 189197
  • Mileage 12,845 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Vq+Q+qP8PEVFxH+mERAlGE/Ju3rOB1IL

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class