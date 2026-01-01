$104,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$104,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just had full B service at Mercedes. NEW tires
NOT WINTER DRIVEN just pulled out for the season, very very well maintained.
LIKE NEW, very HIGH SPEC car, night package, upgraded audio, full AMG carbon package, yellow stitching and so much more.
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this stunning 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan! This head-turning blue sedan, with a sleek black interior, combines luxury and performance in a way that only a Mercedes-Benz can. With a powerful 4L engine and all-wheel drive, this car is ready to deliver an exhilarating ride in any weather condition. This meticulously maintained vehicle has only 65,000 km on the odometer, promising many more years of driving pleasure.
The AMG E 63 S is more than just a car; it's a statement. This sedan offers a driving experience that will leave you breathless. The interior is designed to wrap you in comfort, providing a sanctuary of luxury while you command the road. The responsive automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, allowing you to fully enjoy the thrill of the powerful engine. If you're looking for a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication, then this is the car for you.
Here are a few standout features of this incredible 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan:
- AMG-Tuned Engine: Experience raw power and exhilarating acceleration.
- 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive: Provides exceptional grip and control in all conditions.
- Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and cutting-edge technology.
- Sporty and Aggressive Styling: Turn heads wherever you go.
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems: Stay safe and confident on the road.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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