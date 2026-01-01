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<p>Just had full B service at Mercedes. NEW tires</p><p>NOT WINTER DRIVEN just pulled out for the season, very very well maintained.</p><p> </p><p>LIKE NEW, very HIGH SPEC car, night package, upgraded audio, full AMG carbon package, yellow stitching and so much more.</p><p> </p><p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this stunning 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan! This head-turning blue sedan, with a sleek black interior, combines luxury and performance in a way that only a Mercedes-Benz can. With a powerful 4L engine and all-wheel drive, this car is ready to deliver an exhilarating ride in any weather condition. This meticulously maintained vehicle has only 65,000 km on the odometer, promising many more years of driving pleasure.</p><p>The AMG E 63 S is more than just a car; its a statement. This sedan offers a driving experience that will leave you breathless. The interior is designed to wrap you in comfort, providing a sanctuary of luxury while you command the road. The responsive automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, allowing you to fully enjoy the thrill of the powerful engine. If youre looking for a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication, then this is the car for you.</p><p>Here are a few standout features of this incredible 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan:</p><ul><li><strong>AMG-Tuned Engine:</strong> Experience raw power and exhilarating acceleration.</li><li><strong>4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides exceptional grip and control in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Indulge in premium materials and cutting-edge technology.</li><li><strong>Sporty and Aggressive Styling:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems:</strong> Stay safe and confident on the road.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$104,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
13970116

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$104,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1KZF8KB5MA964862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just had full B service at Mercedes. NEW tires

NOT WINTER DRIVEN just pulled out for the season, very very well maintained.

 

LIKE NEW, very HIGH SPEC car, night package, upgraded audio, full AMG carbon package, yellow stitching and so much more.

 

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a thrilling driving experience? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this stunning 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan! This head-turning blue sedan, with a sleek black interior, combines luxury and performance in a way that only a Mercedes-Benz can. With a powerful 4L engine and all-wheel drive, this car is ready to deliver an exhilarating ride in any weather condition. This meticulously maintained vehicle has only 65,000 km on the odometer, promising many more years of driving pleasure.

The AMG E 63 S is more than just a car; it's a statement. This sedan offers a driving experience that will leave you breathless. The interior is designed to wrap you in comfort, providing a sanctuary of luxury while you command the road. The responsive automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, allowing you to fully enjoy the thrill of the powerful engine. If you're looking for a vehicle that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication, then this is the car for you.

Here are a few standout features of this incredible 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan:

  • AMG-Tuned Engine: Experience raw power and exhilarating acceleration.
  • 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive: Provides exceptional grip and control in all conditions.
  • Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and cutting-edge technology.
  • Sporty and Aggressive Styling: Turn heads wherever you go.
  • Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems: Stay safe and confident on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$104,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class