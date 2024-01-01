$43,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Audi Q3
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
2022 Audi Q3
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
36,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1FECF37N1032373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 032373
- Mileage 36,152 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: Technik 45 Trim Level, S-Line Sport Package, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Top View Camera System, Sonos Premium 3D Sound System (15 Speakers, 16 Channel Amplifier, & 680watts of Power), Navigation Package, LED DRL Headlights, Panoramic Sunroof, Sport Seats, Alcantara Interior Accents, 19 Rotor Design Wheels in Gloss Black with Machined Face, Black Optics Package, & Carbon Fiber Side Mirrors.
The 2022 Audi Q3 Design is Sleek & Contemporary, Distinguished by the Clean Lines, & Signature LED Headlights, & a Bold Front End.
The 2.0L Turbocharged Direct Injection 4 Cylinder produces a healthy 228hp & is paired to a 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission with Quattro All-Wheel Drive. And the Quattro system isnt just designed for wet weather; its legendary grip & available torque vectoring technology, significantly enhances handling & cornering performance in dry-weather conditions as well.
The Exterior is Painted in Ibis White on Black Leather with Alcantara Accents Interior.
The S-Line Sport Package includes: Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler, Larger Wheels, Prominent Grilles in Bumper, S-Line Badging, Sport Seats, Sports Steering Wheel with Perforated Leather, Additional Metal Trim, Metal Sports Pedals, & Metal S Kick Plates.
Technik 45 includes: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power Seats with Lumbar, Memory Driver Seat, Seat Extenders, Dual Zone Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aerial View Camera, Front Camera, Back Up Camera, Side Camera, Cargo Shade, Adaptive Cruise Control, Drive Select (Offroad/Comfort/Auto/Dynamic/Individual), Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel with Controls, LED Headlights, LED Tail Lights, Navigation, 10.1 Touchscreen, Digital Dash, Power Lift Gate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Highbeams, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Front Collision Mitigation, Auto-Leveling Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Traction Control, Pass Through Rear Seat, Engine Oil Cooler, Perimeter Approach Lights, Valet Function, & Driver Information Centre.
With its striking design & everyday functionality, the Audi Q3 is a perfect balance of practicality & performance, in a size that fits your life.
This has a clean Carfax with low kms! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ktcFzNOdZ/toKzmTCfV5XIxNuzdJvNoR&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqvxVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-A2qR9Iay5tbGT5zu0s0vIDJ7QoVt8oPAih0av09LQFy
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
The 2022 Audi Q3 Design is Sleek & Contemporary, Distinguished by the Clean Lines, & Signature LED Headlights, & a Bold Front End.
The 2.0L Turbocharged Direct Injection 4 Cylinder produces a healthy 228hp & is paired to a 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission with Quattro All-Wheel Drive. And the Quattro system isnt just designed for wet weather; its legendary grip & available torque vectoring technology, significantly enhances handling & cornering performance in dry-weather conditions as well.
The Exterior is Painted in Ibis White on Black Leather with Alcantara Accents Interior.
The S-Line Sport Package includes: Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler, Larger Wheels, Prominent Grilles in Bumper, S-Line Badging, Sport Seats, Sports Steering Wheel with Perforated Leather, Additional Metal Trim, Metal Sports Pedals, & Metal S Kick Plates.
Technik 45 includes: Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power Seats with Lumbar, Memory Driver Seat, Seat Extenders, Dual Zone Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aerial View Camera, Front Camera, Back Up Camera, Side Camera, Cargo Shade, Adaptive Cruise Control, Drive Select (Offroad/Comfort/Auto/Dynamic/Individual), Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel with Controls, LED Headlights, LED Tail Lights, Navigation, 10.1 Touchscreen, Digital Dash, Power Lift Gate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Security System, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Highbeams, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Front Collision Mitigation, Auto-Leveling Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Stability Control, Traction Control, Pass Through Rear Seat, Engine Oil Cooler, Perimeter Approach Lights, Valet Function, & Driver Information Centre.
With its striking design & everyday functionality, the Audi Q3 is a perfect balance of practicality & performance, in a size that fits your life.
This has a clean Carfax with low kms! Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ktcFzNOdZ/toKzmTCfV5XIxNuzdJvNoR&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqvxVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-A2qR9Iay5tbGT5zu0s0vIDJ7QoVt8oPAih0av09LQFy
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Munro Motors
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT 1,350 KM $123,988 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro 36,152 KM $43,988 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Convertible 3LT 2,287 KM $133,988 + tax & lic
Email Munro Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Call Dealer
1-888-927-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2022 Audi Q3