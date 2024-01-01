Menu
Lease return

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

25,664 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cyl 5'7"Box BackUpCam

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cyl 5'7"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,664KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK3NZ150345

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 25,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500