2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,684 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,684KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEL9NZ143446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 42,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500