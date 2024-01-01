$52,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,684KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEL9NZ143446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 42,684 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
