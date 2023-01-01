$73,995+ tax & licensing
$73,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT RegCab4x4 Z71 6.6L Diesel 8ftBox HeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10528308
- Stock #: 9159
- VIN: 1GC3YNEY6NF112453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 48,813 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner trade in
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Exhaust Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
GPS From Telematics
Back Up Trailer Assisr
5th Wheel Goose Neck Ready
