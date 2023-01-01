Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

48,813 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT RegCab4x4 Z71 6.6L Diesel 8ftBox HeatedSeats

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT RegCab4x4 Z71 6.6L Diesel 8ftBox HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528308
  • Stock #: 9159
  • VIN: 1GC3YNEY6NF112453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 48,813 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner trade in 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Exhaust Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
GPS From Telematics
Back Up Trailer Assisr
5th Wheel Goose Neck Ready

