Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous rental</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

47,564 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT RegCab 4x4 DRW 11'4"FlatBed 6.6L8cylDiesel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT RegCab 4x4 DRW 11'4"FlatBed 6.6L8cylDiesel

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1708981419
  2. 1708981650
  3. 1708981644
  4. 1708981643
  5. 1708981648
  6. 1708981646
  7. 1708981645
  8. 1708981647
  9. 1708981649
  10. 1708981649
  11. 1708981647
  12. 1708981647
  13. 1708981646
  14. 1708981644
  15. 1708981644
  16. 1708981645
  17. 1708981645
  18. 1708981646
  19. 1708981646
  20. 1708981646
  21. 1708981646
  22. 1708981647
  23. 1708981650
  24. 1708981650
  25. 1708981651
  26. 1708981651
  27. 1708981651
  28. 1708981646
  29. 1708981652
  30. 1708981644
  31. 1708981651
  32. 1708981651
  33. 1708981645
  34. 1708981645
  35. 1708981650
  36. 1708981650
  37. 1708981647
  38. 1708981647
  39. 1708981646
  40. 1708981651
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GB3YSEY3NF303038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 47,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
11'4" Flatbed
171" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.3L6cyl 6'5" Box BackUpCam 49,933 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4x4 5.0L8cyl 6'5
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4x4 5.0L8cyl 6'5"BOX BackUpCam 173,062 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'7
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'7"Box Nav BackUpCam 121,955 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500