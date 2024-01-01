$69,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
HD WT RegCab 4x4 DRW 11'4"FlatBed 6.6L8cylDiesel
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GB3YSEY3NF303038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Flatbed
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 47,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
11'4" Flatbed
171" Wheel Base
Email Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
