$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L 8cyl 176" WB
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L 8cyl 176" WB
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FDWE4FK6NDC32111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 53,788 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
176" WB
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 3.6L6cyl NavRoofLeatherHeatedSeatsBackUpC 128,679 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cyl 5'7"Box BackUpCam 25,664 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 2500 HD SLT MegaCab4x4 6.7L6cylDiesel 6'4"Box BackUpCam 109,220 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway