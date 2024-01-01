Menu
Previous rental

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

53,788 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L 8cyl 176" WB

E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L 8cyl 176" WB

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L 8cyl 176" WB

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK6NDC32111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 53,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
176" WB

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway