2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L8cy 176" WB 2000lbsPowerLift
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L8cy 176" WB 2000lbsPowerLift
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
77,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK0NDC32010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 77,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
2000lbs Power Lift Gate
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway