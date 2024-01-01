Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway

77,231 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
E-450 CubeVan DRW 7.3L8cy 176" WB 2000lbsPowerLift

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK0NDC32010

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77,231 KM

Previous rental

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

2000lbs Power Lift Gate

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 5.3L LeatherHeatedSeats 8Passenger for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 5.3L LeatherHeatedSeats 8Passenger 120,383 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam 167,350 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 8' Box BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-250 XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 8' Box BackUpCam 102,875 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
