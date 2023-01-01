Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2022 Ford Explorer

93,582 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

ST STREET PKG | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV | 6 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

ST STREET PKG | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV | 6 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10818918
  2. 10818918
  3. 10818918
  4. 10818918
  5. 10818918
  6. 10818918
  7. 10818918
  8. 10818918
  9. 10818918
  10. 10818918
  11. 10818918
  12. 10818918
  13. 10818918
  14. 10818918
  15. 10818918
  16. 10818918
  17. 10818918
  18. 10818918
  19. 10818918
  20. 10818918
  21. 10818918
  22. 10818918
  23. 10818918
  24. 10818918
  25. 10818918
Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,582KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC3NGA25645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10246
  • Mileage 93,582 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 PREFFERED | LONG RANGE | ELECTRIC | NAVIGATION for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 PREFFERED | LONG RANGE | ELECTRIC | NAVIGATION 58,305 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED | 4X4 |TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |NAV for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED | 4X4 |TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |NAV 2,600 KM $55,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata SPORT TECH | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata SPORT TECH | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER 91,085 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer