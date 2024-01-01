2022 Ford F-350

Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2022 Super Duty, F350, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 6 speed automatic transmission, White, Black onyx leather,  twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, upfitter switches, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, sync 4, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rain sense wipers  and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Details Description Features

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12,145KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT0NEE73367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,145 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

