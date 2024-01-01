$43,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT AWD
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
27,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK1SS0NMA32491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,953 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E