Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Previous rental</p>

2022 Ford Transit

59,577 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 CargoVan130"WB Med Roof3.5L6cyl 9070GVWR RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Transit

T-250 CargoVan130"WB Med Roof3.5L6cyl 9070GVWR RWD

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1718236326
  2. 1718236322
  3. 1718236322
  4. 1718236322
  5. 1718236326
  6. 1718236326
  7. 1718236326
  8. 1718236323
  9. 1718236323
  10. 1718236324
  11. 1718236324
  12. 1718236325
  13. 1718236325
  14. 1718236324
  15. 1718236324
  16. 1718236325
  17. 1718236325
  18. 1718236040
  19. 1718236324
  20. 1718236323
  21. 1718236323
  22. 1718236323
  23. 1718236323
  24. 1718236323
  25. 1718236323
  26. 1718236323
  27. 1718236324
  28. 1718236324
  29. 1718236324
  30. 1718236324
  31. 1718236325
  32. 1718236326
  33. 1718236323
  34. 1718236326
  35. 1718236325
  36. 1718236325
  37. 1718236325
  38. 1718236325
  39. 1718236326
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,577KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C85NKA80221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 59,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2022 Ford Transit T-250 CargoVan130
2022 Ford Transit T-250 CargoVan130"WB Med Roof3.5L6cyl 9070GVWR RWD 59,577 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport 2Door 6Speed Manual RoofHeatedSeatsBackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sport 2Door 6Speed Manual RoofHeatedSeatsBackUpCam 85,291 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 168,459 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Transit