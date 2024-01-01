$48,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
T-250 CargoVan130"WB Med Roof3.5L6cyl 9070GVWR RWD
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,577KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C85NKA80221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 59,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
